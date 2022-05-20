Portuguese Greenvolt pays Samsung EUR 83 mln for 45MWp PV park in Romania
May 20, 2022
The Portuguese company Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis will acquire from the South Korean group Samsung a 45MWp photovoltaic park developed in the southern part of Romania in 2012, according to Profit.ro. The takeover will be operated through Greenvolt’s local subsidiaries V-Ridium Solar 45 and (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]