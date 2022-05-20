Portuguese Greenvolt pays Samsung EUR 83 mln for 45MWp PV park in Romania

Portuguese Greenvolt pays Samsung EUR 83 mln for 45MWp PV park in Romania. The Portuguese company Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis ​​will acquire from the South Korean group Samsung a 45MWp photovoltaic park developed in the southern part of Romania in 2012, according to Profit.ro. The takeover will be operated through Greenvolt's local subsidiaries V-Ridium Solar 45 and (...)