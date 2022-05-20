Romanian holding ROCA Industry takes over door maker Eco Euro Doors for EUR 9.8 mln

Romanian holding ROCA Industry takes over door maker Eco Euro Doors for EUR 9.8 mln. ROCA Industry, part of the Romanian group ROCA Investments, has completed the acquisition of a 70% stake in Eco Euro Doors (EED), the largest Romanian manufacturer of doors for residential construction. The value of the transaction was EUR 9.8 mln. This is the second deal completed in the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]