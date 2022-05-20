Romania’s construction market up 6.5% YoY in Q1, ahead of complicated year

Romania’s construction market up 6.5% YoY in Q1, ahead of complicated year. The volume of construction works in Romania increased by 6.5% in the first quarter of the year, compared to the same period of 2021, after the market posted less impressive performances in the second half of last year, according to data published by the statistics office INS. The first quarter (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]