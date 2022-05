Square 7 Properties Buys 30,000-Sqm Land Plot in Medias to Build New Shopping Center

Square 7 Properties Buys 30,000-Sqm Land Plot in Medias to Build New Shopping Center. Square 7 Properties, a company that develops and manages retail parks, owned by Austrian businessman Clemens Petschnikar, has announced the acquisition of a 30,000-sqm land plot in Medias, where it has started authorization procedures for a new retail (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]