Chimcomplex Ends 1Q/2022 with RON73M Net Profit, Down 40%, and RON612M Turnover, Up 23% Vs 1Q/2021. Chemical producer Chimcomplex (CHOB.RO), which owns the Oltchim and Borzesti platforms, for the first quarter of this year reported net profit worth RON72.8 million, down 40% from the year-earlier period, and 23% higher turnover, to RON612 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]