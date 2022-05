Nestle Goes Beyond RON1B Turnover Threshold in 2021 after Two-Digit Growth

Nestle's turnover in Romania last year topped the RON1 billion threshold for the first time after sales rose by 10.5% vs 2020, in line with ZF calculations based on company data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]