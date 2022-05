Provita Group Posts 15-20% Turnover Growth in 1Q/2022, Expects RON85M in 2022

Provita Group Posts 15-20% Turnover Growth in 1Q/2022, Expects RON85M in 2022. While health services related to the pandemic were no longer in demand by patients in the last three months, Centrul Medical Provita posted a 15-20% increase in the first quarter of this year from the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]