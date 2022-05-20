 
May 20, 2022

Catinvest continues Electroputere Parc and Electroputere Mall’s expansion with new stores, restaurants and a new playground.

Following the opening of the second phase of Electroputere Parc and the upcoming completion of the Electroputere Mall new extensions, Catinvest announces new stores, taking the total number of brands over 200 and consolidating the commercial centre’s position as the main shopping destination in (...)

EC: Romania, France, The Netherlands, Portugal, Germany, Spain, Sweden Still Affected By Macroeconomic Imbalances The European Commission has concluded that seven countries – Romania, Germany, Spain, France, the Netherlands, Portugal and Sweden – continue to have excessive imbalances, according to its spring edition of a report regarding the situation across European Union (EU) Member (...)

First SMR in Romania to Be Built in Doicesti The first small modular reactor project in the world will be built in Romania, in Doicesti (Dambovita County, southern Romania) Energy Minister Virgil Popescu announced on Monday.

TTS Deputy GM Ion Stanciu Buys RON310,000 Worth Of Company Shares Ion Stanciu, deputy general manager of river shipping company Transport Trade Services (TTS.RO), has bought shares worth RON308,000 (EUR62,000) in the company listed on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Law Firm Wolf Theiss Expands Bucharest Team Law firm Wolf Theiss has recruited Dana Toma for the position of Counsel and Coordinator of the Real-Estate Practice in capital city Bucharest, and Ana-Maria Mustatea as Associate.

No monkeypox cases in Romania, says Health Ministry The Romanian Ministry of Health refuted claims of monkeypox cases in the country after a suspicious infection in Suceava turned out to be chickenpox. Rumors started circulating online after a 43-year-old woman showed up at the Rădăuți Municipal Hospital with signs of an infection. After carrying (...)

Unirea Shopping Center Reports RON33M Book Loss For 2021 From RON5M Net Profit In 2020 Unirea Shopping Center (SCDM.RO), which operates two retail centers in the cities of Bucharest and Brasov, on Monday said it registered a book loss of RON33 million in 2021, compared to a net profit of RON5 million in 2020, the company said in its financial report sent to the Bucharest Stock (...)

Agista Buys 15% In Eplus Smart Energy Alternative investment fund Agista, part of Impetum Group, is acquiring a 15% minority stake in Romanian company Eplus Smart Energy (Eplus).

 


