CEC Bank Posts RON54.2M Net Profit in Q1

CEC Bank Posts RON54.2M Net Profit in Q1. CEC Bank posted RON54.2 million net profit in the first quarter of 2022, as well as RON50.4 billion assets, an increase of 19% on the year-ago period, higher than the overall banking system’s increase of 11.9%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]