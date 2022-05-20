Reality or myth: Is Romania first in Europe for women in top management positions?
May 20, 2022
Reality or myth: Is Romania first in Europe for women in top management positions?.
A statement by prime minister Nicolae Ciuca raises an interesting debate: is Romania really the European leader when it comes to women’s inclusion and promotion in top management positions or is this just another myth that has been adopted in local folklore that just pops up whenever politicians (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]