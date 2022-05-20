Romania’s Central Bank Expects Higher Than Forecast Inflation in Dec 2022 and June 2023

Romania’s Central Bank Expects Higher Than Forecast Inflation in Dec 2022 and June 2023. The Board of Romania’s central bank is not that optimistic about the trend of the inflation, which will continue to remain extremely high until June 2023. The latest data show inflation will reach 12.5% in December and 12.4% in June 2023, much higher than the 9.6% and 5% previously (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]