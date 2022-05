RO chemical group Chimcomplex hit by high energy prices

RO chemical group Chimcomplex hit by high energy prices. Bucharest Stock Exchange-listed chemical group Chimcomplex (BVB: CRC), the largest producer of polyols in Eastern Europe, reported its turnover rose to RON 612 mln (EUR 124 mln) in the first quarter of the year, 23.2% more compared to the same period last year. However, its profit shrunk by (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]