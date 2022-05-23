Draft amendments to Broadcasting Law put at risk activity of RO telco group RCS&RDS

Draft amendments to Broadcasting Law put at risk activity of RO telco group RCS&RDS. The Social Democrat (PSD) minister of culture, Lucian Romașcanu, proposed a modification to the draft amendment to the Broadcasting Law, currently under debate in Parliament, whereby the cable operators with significant power in related markets might be compelled by the market regulator CNA to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]