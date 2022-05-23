NEPI Rockcastle says tenants of its RO shopping malls returned to pre-pandemic sales
NEPI Rockcastle, a leading investor and developer of shopping centers in Central and Eastern Europe, reported that the sales of its tenants in Romania (excluding hypermarkets) were 53% higher in the first quarter of this year than in the first three months of 2021. In February and March, (...)
