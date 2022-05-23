Farmaciile Medimfarm Reaches RON137M Turnover in 2021, Up 7% YOY

Farmaciile Medimfarm, one of the largest regional networks in pharm retail, ended 2021 with RON137 million turnover, up 7% from 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]