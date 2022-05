Topanel 2021 Turnover Soars 73% to RON336M YOY

Topanel 2021 Turnover Soars 73% to RON336M YOY. Thermal-insulating panel producer Topanel of Ramnicu Valcea, controlled by a Cyprus company, reached RON336.1 million turnover in 2021, up 73% from the previous year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]