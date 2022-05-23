Border Police: More than 1 million Ukrainian citizens entered Romania since the start of the war



Border Police: More than 1 million Ukrainian citizens entered Romania since the start of the war.

A total of 1,003,246 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania between February 24, when Russia invaded the country, and May 22, the Romanian Border Police said. On May 22, 7,903 Ukrainian citizens entered the country out of 90,247 foreign citizens arriving in Romania. Some 85,000 Ukrainians were (...)