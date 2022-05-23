|
Agista Buys 15% In Eplus Smart Energy
May 23, 2022
Agista Buys 15% In Eplus Smart Energy.
Alternative investment fund Agista, part of Impetum Group, is acquiring a 15% minority stake in Romanian company Eplus Smart Energy (Eplus).
Utilico Emerging Markets Sells 3.35% in Conpet Ploiesti, Drops to 5%
Oil transmission company Conpet Ploiesti (COTE.RO), majority held by the Romanian government via the Energy Ministry, announced on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Monday evening that shareholder Utilico Emerging Markets PLC notified it its stake had dropped below the 5% line to (...)
President of the Bundesrat: Giving thanks and solidarity, these are the reasons for my visit to Romania
The President of the Federal Council (Bundesrat) of the Federal Republic of Germany, Bodo Ramelow, Minister-President of Thuringia, said on Monday that his visit to Romania is motivated by the desire to give thanks and show solidarity, adding that the costs incurred by our country in the (...)
Romania Raises RON296M Selling Bonds At 7.99% Yield
Romania's finance ministry raised RON296 million on Monday (May 23), selling bonds maturing in 2026, at an annual average yield of 7.99%.
Safetech Innovations Reports 40% Higher Net Profit For 1Q/2022
Romanian cybersecurity company SafeTech Innovations (SAFE.RO) on Monday said it registered a net profit of RON0.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, up 40% from the same period in 2021, in line with data released by company officials on Monday (May (...)
EC: Romania, France, The Netherlands, Portugal, Germany, Spain, Sweden Still Affected By Macroeconomic Imbalances
The European Commission has concluded that seven countries – Romania, Germany, Spain, France, the Netherlands, Portugal and Sweden – continue to have excessive imbalances, according to its spring edition of a report regarding the situation across European Union (EU) Member (...)
First SMR in Romania to Be Built in Doicesti
The first small modular reactor project in the world will be built in Romania, in Doicesti (Dambovita County, southern Romania) Energy Minister Virgil Popescu announced on Monday.
TTS Deputy GM Ion Stanciu Buys RON310,000 Worth Of Company Shares
Ion Stanciu, deputy general manager of river shipping company Transport Trade Services (TTS.RO), has bought shares worth RON308,000 (EUR62,000) in the company listed on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.
