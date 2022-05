Aquila To Be Included In FTSE Russell Indices Dedicated To Emerging Markets As Of June 22



The shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) distributor Aquila Part Prod (AQ.RO) will be included from June 20 in the FTSE Russell indices dedicated to emerging markets.