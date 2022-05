No monkeypox cases in Romania, says Health Ministry

No monkeypox cases in Romania, says Health Ministry. The Romanian Ministry of Health refuted claims of monkeypox cases in the country after a suspicious infection in Suceava turned out to be chickenpox. Rumors started circulating online after a 43-year-old woman showed up at the Rădăuți Municipal Hospital with signs of an infection. After carrying (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]