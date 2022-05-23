Bucharest Opera schedules Otello performances with international cast for lead roles, Christian Badea conducting

The Bucharest National Opera (ONB) will present two performances of Verdi's Otello where the leading roles will be held by invited soloists, representing the "new wave of the world's top opera singers." The two performances are scheduled for June 8 and June 11. Tenor Arsen Soghomonyan will have (...)