Weekly overview in pictures: Eurovision voting scandal | Portuguese PM visits RO | New Park & Ride in Bucharest

Weekly overview in pictures: Eurovision voting scandal | Portuguese PM visits RO | New Park & Ride in Bucharest. This weekly overview brings you the main topics from Romania, in pictures. The voting scandal at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest hit the headlines last week in both local and international media. And the story is still unfolding. The May 16-22 week collection also includes photos from the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]