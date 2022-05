TTS Deputy GM Ion Stanciu Buys RON310,000 Worth Of Company Shares

TTS Deputy GM Ion Stanciu Buys RON310,000 Worth Of Company Shares. Ion Stanciu, deputy general manager of river shipping company Transport Trade Services (TTS.RO), has bought shares worth RON308,000 (EUR62,000) in the company listed on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]