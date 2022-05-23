Unirea Shopping Center Reports RON33M Book Loss For 2021 From RON5M Net Profit In 2020

Unirea Shopping Center Reports RON33M Book Loss For 2021 From RON5M Net Profit In 2020. Unirea Shopping Center (SCDM.RO), which operates two retail centers in the cities of Bucharest and Brasov, on Monday said it registered a book loss of RON33 million in 2021, compared to a net profit of RON5 million in 2020, the company said in its financial report sent to the Bucharest Stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]