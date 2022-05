Italy sends minesweeper ships to deal with drifting mines in Black Sea

Italy sends minesweeper ships to deal with drifting mines in Black Sea. Italy announced that it will be sending two naval minesweepers to detect and disarm floating mines in the Black Sea. The information comes as mines meant to blockade Ukrainian ports drifted as far south as the Bosporus, threatening trade. Early in May, the Romanian and Italian defense (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]