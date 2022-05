Utilico Emerging Markets Sells 3.35% in Conpet Ploiesti, Drops to 5%

Utilico Emerging Markets Sells 3.35% in Conpet Ploiesti, Drops to 5%. Oil transmission company Conpet Ploiesti (COTE.RO), majority held by the Romanian government via the Energy Ministry, announced on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Monday evening that shareholder Utilico Emerging Markets PLC notified it its stake had dropped below the 5% line to (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]