Utilico Emerging Markets Sells 3.35% in Conpet Ploiesti, Drops to 5%Oil transmission company Conpet Ploiesti (COTE.RO), majority held by the Romanian government via the Energy Ministry, announced on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Monday evening that shareholder Utilico Emerging Markets PLC notified it its stake had dropped below the 5% line to (...)
Safetech Innovations Reports 40% Higher Net Profit For 1Q/2022Romanian cybersecurity company SafeTech Innovations (SAFE.RO) on Monday said it registered a net profit of RON0.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, up 40% from the same period in 2021, in line with data released by company officials on Monday (May (...)
First SMR in Romania to Be Built in DoicestiThe first small modular reactor project in the world will be built in Romania, in Doicesti (Dambovita County, southern Romania) Energy Minister Virgil Popescu announced on Monday.
Law Firm Wolf Theiss Expands Bucharest TeamLaw firm Wolf Theiss has recruited Dana Toma for the position of Counsel and Coordinator of the Real-Estate Practice in capital city Bucharest, and Ana-Maria Mustatea as Associate.