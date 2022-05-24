RO minister: We haven't kicked off projects under Resilience Facility, but that's good

RO minister: We haven't kicked off projects under Resilience Facility, but that's good. Romania did not spend the advance payments received under the Resilience Facility, some EUR 3.9 bln (loans and grants), because "the organizational structures necessary for the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) were not operationalized yet," the minister of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]