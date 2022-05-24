CBRE: 5 reasons why Romanian employees do not want to return to the office



CBRE: 5 reasons why Romanian employees do not want to return to the office.

More than 70% of employers in the EMEA region are turning to the hybrid work system, according to CBRE’s annual Office Occupier Survey. The data shows the trend of employees returning to the offices. In Romania, also, employees seem eager to return to the companies’ offices. Approximately 60% of (...)