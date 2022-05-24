Consumer protection agency wants iconic hotel in downtown Bucharest closed for six months

Consumer protection agency wants iconic hotel in downtown Bucharest closed for six months. The former Intercontinental Hotel in downtown Bucharest has been given fines summing up to RON 100,000 by the consumer protection body (ANPC) after the institutions spotted irregularities such as expired food, cracked windows and uninsulated cables, News.ro reported. As the problems were (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]