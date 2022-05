Bucharest mayor says he needs one more term to complete projects



Bucharest mayor says he needs one more term to complete projects.

Asked during a B1 TV show whether he seeks a second term as mayor of the capital city Bucharest, Nicusor Dan said he wished for it and that four years are insufficient for a city with multiple problems, such as Bucharest. The question was asked in the context of many voters of Nicusor Dan, the (...)