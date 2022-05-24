New leader of RO car insurance market under fire from car repair shops

New leader of RO car insurance market under fire from car repair shops. The car repair shops organised under the COTAR association, which also includes road transportation companies, claim that the largest insurer, Euroins, pays only 10% of the damages and that it has a similar situation to that of City Insurance, the former market leader that went bankrupt. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]