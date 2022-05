Vivre Deco assures of its viability, despite its deep losses in 2021

Vivre Deco assures of its viability, despite its deep losses in 2021. Vivre Deco, a Romanian online home & deco retailer with operations in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), announced that it would convene an Extraordinary General Meeting to prevent any action that could be directed toward the dissolution of the company. "We want to make clear that the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]