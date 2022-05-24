PM Ciuca: PNL, party guaranteeing governmental stability, economic development and moderation in the act of governance. Iohannis: The time for internal political fights in the PNL is over



PM Ciuca: PNL, party guaranteeing governmental stability, economic development and moderation in the act of governance. Iohannis: The time for internal political fights in the PNL is over.

The National Liberal Party (PNL) is the only big national party promoting economic and political Liberalism and guaranteeing governmental stability, economic development and moderation in the act of governance, PNL Chairman and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday. “The National Liberal (...)