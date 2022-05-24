New support measures for population decided by governing coalition to be applied from July 1
May 24, 2022
New support measures for population decided by governing coalition to be applied from July 1.
The governing coalition decided on Monday to launch a new package of social and economic measures “Support for Romania”, worth 1.1 billion euros. According to a post on the Government’s Facebook page, it is about: * 9-month deferral of bank loan repayments for citizens and companies facing (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]