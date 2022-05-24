 
Deloitte study: Half of Romanians want to buy electric cars to reduce the fuel cost and to protect the environment.

Charging infrastructure remains their main concern Hybrid and electric vehicles are preferred by almost half of the Romanian consumers (46%), who say they would choose such a type of engine for their next vehicle, according to Deloitte 2022 Global Automotive Consumer Study, conducted in 25 (...)

Prince Charles on a visit to Romania to be received by President Iohannis, Her Majesty Margareta Prince Charles will pay a visit to Romania, and on Wednesday the high representative of the British Crown will be received by President Klaus Iohannis, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, and by the Crown Custodian, Her Majesty Margareta, at Elisabeta Palace. * The reception at Cotroceni (...)

Nuclearelectrica, NuScale and E-Infra Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Develop First SMR in Romania Nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) technology provider NuScale and the E-Infra group of companies on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding for the development of the first SMR reactor in Romania on the site of the former Doicesti thermal (...)

Senate's Citu, Finnish PM Marin discuss need for total trade blockade against Russia The need for tougher sanctions and a total trade blockade against Russia will help end the war sooner were the topics addressed by the Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, and the President of the Romanian Senate, Florin Citu, on a working visit to Helsinki. “Romania supports the accession (...)

Farmec Cluj-Napoca Invests EUR500,000M in Brand Relaunch Farmec, one of the largest Romanian companies, is investing EUR500,000 in the relaunch of its brand of the same name and the funds will go towards research, design and communication.

EC: Romania's Public Debt Seen Nearing 73% Of GDP In Ten Years Romania's public debt will be nearing 73% of GDP within ten years, in 2032, under the baseline scenario, from just above 50% of GDP currently, as per the debt sustainability analysis carried out by the European Commission in the Semester Report on the country's (...)

Uniqa Asigurari, Uniqa Asigurari de Viata Report Combined Underwritings Of EUR27M For Jan-March 2022, Up 7% YoY Austria’s Uniqa Group, which owns in Romania general insurance division Uniqa Asigurari and life insurance division Uniqa Asigurari de Viata, ended the first three months of 2022 with gross underwritings of EUR27 million, up 7% from the same period in 2021, in line with data provided by Uniqa (...)

Transgaz Signs Agreement With Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund For Up To EUR626M Projects Romania’s natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) on Tuesday said it concluded a roadmap agreement with The Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund S.A. SICAV-RAIF (3SIIF), a dedicated commercial fund targeting infrastructure investments in Central and Eastern Europe, to collaborate on (...)

 


