Deloitte study: Half of Romanians want to buy electric cars to reduce the fuel cost and to protect the environment.

Charging infrastructure remains their main concern Hybrid and electric vehicles are preferred by almost half of the Romanian consumers (46%), who say they would choose such a type of engine for their next vehicle, according to Deloitte 2022 Global Automotive Consumer Study, conducted in 25 (...)