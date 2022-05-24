Romanian non-profit raises donations to save endangered “living fossil” fish and its habitat

Romanian non-profit raises donations to save endangered “living fossil” fish and its habitat. Alex Gavan Foundation, a non-profit set up by leading Romanian mountaineer and environmentalist Alex Gavan, is raising donations for a project aimed at saving a "living fossil" fish that still survives in a very restricted area in the Valsan Valley in Romania's Fagaras Mountains. The asprete (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]