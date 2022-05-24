More than 170 people evacuated after technical malfunction at Bucharest subway

More than 170 people evacuated after technical malfunction at Bucharest subway. A total of 172 people were evacuated after a subway train that left from Piaţa Romană station heading to Berceni broke down on the morning of May 24. Twenty-five received medical attention and two of them, who had preexisting medical conditions, were taken to the hospital, Raed Arafat, the head (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]