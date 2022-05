Accor to open Mercure hotel in Alba Iulia in 2024

Accor to open Mercure hotel in Alba Iulia in 2024. Hospitality group Accor said it would open a Mercure hotel in Alba Iulia, in central Romania, in the second quarter of 2024. Mercure Alba Iulia Cetate will be the first hotel in Alba Iulia affiliated to an international chain, the company said. The hotel will operate in the framework of a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]