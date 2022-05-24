Cluj-based software developer Cyscale raises EUR 3 million in seed funding

Cluj-based software developer Cyscale raises EUR 3 million in seed funding. Cyscale, a software developer of data protection solutions and applications in the cloud, has raised EUR 3 million in a seed funding round, the company announced. The funds will support the company's focus on product development, team development, and international expansion, especially in the