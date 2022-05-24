Romania has highest percentage of youth who don’t go to college, says Eurostat



Over 15% of Romanians between 18 and 24 had quit school after completing at most a lower secondary education, in 2021, compared to the EU average of 9.7%. Early leavers from education and training in Romania topped European charts according to Eurostat, the statistics office of the European (...)