147 years of Liberalism in Romania. PM Ciuca: Development and solidarity with most vulnerable must be key words in PNL



147 years of Liberalism in Romania. PM Ciuca: Development and solidarity with most vulnerable must be key words in PNL.

Today’s National Liberal Party (PNL) continues the effort to develop and modernize Romania, and development and solidarity with the most vulnerable must be the key words, PNL Chairman, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday at the symposium “PNL between the first and second modernization of (...)