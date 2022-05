EC: Romania's Public Debt Seen Nearing 73% Of GDP In Ten Years

Romania's public debt will be nearing 73% of GDP within ten years, in 2032, under the baseline scenario, from just above 50% of GDP currently, as per the debt sustainability analysis carried out by the European Commission in the Semester Report on the country's