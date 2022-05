Uniqa Asigurari, Uniqa Asigurari de Viata Report Combined Underwritings Of EUR27M For Jan-March 2022, Up 7% YoY

Uniqa Asigurari, Uniqa Asigurari de Viata Report Combined Underwritings Of EUR27M For Jan-March 2022, Up 7% YoY. Austria’s Uniqa Group, which owns in Romania general insurance division Uniqa Asigurari and life insurance division Uniqa Asigurari de Viata, ended the first three months of 2022 with gross underwritings of EUR27 million, up 7% from the same period in 2021, in line with data provided by Uniqa (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]