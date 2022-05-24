Transgaz Signs Agreement With Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund For Up To EUR626M Projects

Transgaz Signs Agreement With Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund For Up To EUR626M Projects. Romania’s natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) on Tuesday said it concluded a roadmap agreement with The Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund S.A. SICAV-RAIF (3SIIF), a dedicated commercial fund targeting infrastructure investments in Central and Eastern Europe, to collaborate on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]