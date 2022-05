Farmec Cluj-Napoca Invests EUR500,000M in Brand Relaunch

Farmec, one of the largest Romanian companies, is investing EUR500,000 in the relaunch of its brand of the same name and the funds will go towards research, design and communication. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]