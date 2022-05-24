Prince Charles on a visit to Romania to be received by President Iohannis, Her Majesty Margareta



Prince Charles on a visit to Romania to be received by President Iohannis, Her Majesty Margareta.

Prince Charles will pay a visit to Romania, and on Wednesday the high representative of the British Crown will be received by President Klaus Iohannis, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, and by the Crown Custodian, Her Majesty Margareta, at Elisabeta Palace. * The reception at Cotroceni (...)