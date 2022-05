Romania puts in service its MIG-21 fighter jets for another year

Romania puts in service its MIG-21 fighter jets for another year. Romania will put in service its MiG-21 LanceR aircraft for a limited period of one year, the Ministry of Defence announced. Until May 15, 2023, the aircraft will be used exclusively for air policing and pilot training missions. The ministry grounded the MIG-21 fleet earlier this year after the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]