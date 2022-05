US Lear group takes over IT startup in northeastern Romania

US Lear group takes over IT startup in northeastern Romania. Lear Corporation, an American company that produces car seats and electronic systems for the automotive industry, acquired the software company Thagora Technology - a startup founded by entrepreneur Mihai Mitrică in Iaşi, the eastern part of Romania. Thagora Technology, which started operations (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]