Agroland Agribusiness Sees Profit Double in 1Q/2022 to RON0.8M

Agroland Agribusiness Sees Profit Double in 1Q/2022 to RON0.8M. Agroland Agribusness (AAB.RO), a Romanian entrepreneurial business, part of Agroland group, specializing in the sale of farming inputs, ended the first quarter of this year with operating revenue worth RON15.9 million, up 86% from the same period of last year, RON1.5 million EBITDA, up 201%, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]